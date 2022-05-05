A kind man took a homeless fellow named Richard out on his birthday and spoit him with so much goodies and loving attention

The man was asked what he would like to get on his 50th birthday and his answer was that he wants someone to spend time with him

The kind man named Isaiah Garza immediately offered to spend quality time with him and thereafter gave him the sum of N207k

Luck has smiled on a homeless man named Richard who was obviously lonely and needed someone to pay him attention on his 50th birthday.

He got his birthday wish when Instagram influencer, Isaiah Garza offered to be his birthday pal and then also give him a special treat.

Richard said it was his best birthday ever. Photo credit: @isaiahgarza.

Source: Instagram

Richard gets N207k, cake and attention

Although Richard only asked to be given attention on his birthday, he actually got more than that in the end.

Garza took him out for a golf game which he apparently enjoyed so much given the way he played in the heartwarming video.

Richard was given a big birthday cake too. But what he least expected was that the kind treatment he was getting will also involve cash.

Towards the end of the video, he was told that he will get the sum of N207k, much to his consternation. He said it was his best birthday ever.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@orofritokathy said:

"Bruh, if I didn't have to worry about money, I'd do the same. You're a legend. Thanks for making me have hope in humanity still."

@menace_4spoety commented:

"Just wanted to say that you are an amazing person. I've watched your TikToks in YouTubes and I can always say we need more people in this world like you."

@deebarajas reacted:

"Happy Birthday Richard ❤️ may all the blessings keep coming your way!"

Kind man buys artwork for N207k to support a mother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the same kind man, Isaiah Garza bought an artwork from a homeless woman for a whopping N207k.

The woman named Cori is a mother and was sitting by the roadside trying to sell her drawings to support her baby.

Luck smiled at her when Garza decided to buy the art. The video of the moment moved many people to tears.

Source: Legit.ng