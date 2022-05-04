A Nigerian lady identified as Gift Iyioku has shared how a miracle helped her get a United States visa as well as admission into Stanford University, California

According to Gift, the Holyspirit told her the questions she would be asked during the interview in a dream

Stunned by the striking correlation between her dream and the visa interview proper, Gift stated that she thought she would run mad

A Nigerian lady, Gift Iyioku, has stirred reactions on social media platform Twitter after she narrated her miraculous US visa and university admission success story.

The lady with the handle @TheGermanGift stated that it happened in November 2020 to her and her best friend named Kemi.

Gift said she got the questions in her dream. Photo Credit: @TheGermanGift

She claimed Holyspirit gave her an 'expo'

The 24-year-old lady who is an international student after getting admission into Stanford University, US said some days before her US visa interview that she had a dream wherein the Holyspirit showed her the questions to be asked during the interview.

Gift added that the admission she and her friend got was also shown to her in a different dream.

A stunned Gift remarked that she thought she was running mad as there was a correlation between her dreams and actual events.

According to her, the same mistakes she made in the dream were repeated at the Lagos visa interview where she was only asked two questions.

"Went for my interview about 10 days later, I told God I would only have peace if by the first question, I could see a CLEAR correlation with my dreams. What was crazier? The mistakes I made at the embassy in the dream, I made them at the Lagos embassy. I met the interviewer

"And after the pleasantries, he asked me the first question; Why are you going to the US and not Germany for your masters. I answered. The second one; So why University of Alabama? I answered. More pleasantries and laughter, and then “congratulations, I’ll be giving you your visa”

"I thought I would run mad. I’d never seen ANYTHING like that. I had told my boyfriend and Bestfriend the dream. There were JUST THOSE TWO QUESTIONS.

"OUR admission to Stanford was also shown to me in a dream. I’ve shared these stories FREQUENTLY.

"Keep sharing, dear Christians,'' She wrote.

Gift attached screenshots of WhatsApp chats she had with Kemi after her dream on November 20, 2020.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@alugoidris said:

"The Spirit of God is constantly communicating. We only need to be sensitive and pay attention.

"Discernment is key in this Kingdom. May God grant us understanding. Amen."

@Pinopin99363536 said:

"Just as Jesus said before his ascension into heaven, that he will send us the advocate ( Holy spirit) who lead us into all truth. The holy spirit is ever ready to teach and direct us only if we make ourselves available. I tap into this your testimony."

@AgboehikeG said:

"I connect to this testimony, and today I pray that my spiritual sense be opened to listen to the holy spirit, because right now I really need to hear from him, will be coming back here to tell my testimony before this month runs out, Amen.."

@Mzwayne007 said:

"His voice is clear but still. Yesterday I unplugged my phone from where I was charging to take it to the parlor,this phone is barely 2months old and really expensive,this voice told me why are you taking it to the palor,the other voice was insisting I take it with me,

"Immediately I got to the palor,this phone slipped from my hand and fell face flat on the floor,screen shattered,I ended up using more than 50k to replace the screen."

