On January 2nd, 2021, a Nigerian man came on Twitter and expressed his intention to post his own pictures when he moves abroad

He specifically told God that he wants to share his own abroad photos and one year later, the man has moved abroad and got a job

He told Legit.ng that his story is a pure care of answered prayers even as netizens besieged his Twitter handle to celebrate with him

It is a case of an answered prayer for a Nigerian man identified on Twitter as @pablo_bamz because he is now abroad after praying online for God to help him relocate.

He came on Twitter in January 2021 and told God his intention to share his own abroad pictures online. His prayer has been answered.

The man shared his inspiring testimony online. Photo credit: @pablo_bamz.

Source: Twitter

He moves abroad, gets a job

It is not only that he has moved abroad, he has also landed a job which means it's a double blessing for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his 2021 tweet, he wrote:

"God I want to post such from Abroad also this year!"

When Legit.ng contacted him for a comment on the story, he said God answered even more than he requested. His words:

"Yes. God answered way more than my request. I started the process last year, it's difficult getting a job sponsor but it's the best to my own understanding. I didn't want student visa route due to the whole funds needed. I got the work-related Sponsor with that one' halfway done to apply for visa.

He explained further:

"Yes. Work sponsor means, your employer put in a sponsor letter stating you're been employed and the SPONSOR must be 'A rated' UK standard."

See his tweet below:

As soon as he shared his success story, congratulatory messages poured in for him in torrents as many took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Lady buys a house after asking God to give her one

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady prayed for a house online a year ago and came back to testify that she has bought the house.

According to the lady, God answered her prayers as she went ahead to share beautiful photos of her kitchen.

Her story inspired many with some agreeing truly that God answers prayers.

Source: Legit.ng