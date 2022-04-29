The spokesperson to the president, Mr. Garba Shehu on Friday, April 29 announced the demise of Mr. Tahir Fadallah.

Tahir who hails from Lebanon was born and bred in Kano, as he is said to be grounded in the communication of the Hausa language.

He is said to be the leader of the Lebanese people in Kano state before his demise as he passed away at the age of 74.

Kano - The billionaire owner of the renowned Tahir Guest Hotel in Kano, Tahir Fadallah have been pronounced dead on Friday, April 29, Legit.ng reports.

Fadallah's demise was announced on social media by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Garba Shehu via his Instagram account.

Spokesperson to President Buhari, Mr Garba Shehu was pictured with Tahir months ago before his demise. Photo Credit: (@garshehu)

Mr. Shehu who reacted to his demise on Instagram with a heartwarming caption said "We have lost Tahir. May Allah grant him Aljannah."

Tahir: How the Lebanese was born and bred in Kano

It was gathered that the billionaire had been suffering from an illness and was released from the hospital months ago after undergoing treatment in Beirut, the state capital of Lebanon.

According to PM News, Tahir is Lebanese by origin but was born and bred in Kano state as it said that he can speak the Hausa language with utmost fluency.

Tahir leads the Lebanese community in Kano before his unfortunate demise.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, dies at 83

Similarly, another prominent figure in the south western region of Nigeria, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi passed away at 83.

The first class monarch was on the throne for almost 53years after he was first coronated on 18 November 1970.

Oba Adeyemi was said to have died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti while plans were in advanced stages to take him abroad.

The monarch was known for his agility, especially in popular combat sports - boxing, even as an octogenarian.

How former Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, died at age 93

Recall that the former Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, passed away at age 93 on Sunday, January 2.

The monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017. The successful businessman who was born on August 26, 1928, was the first of 17 children of his parents.

