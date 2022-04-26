A Nigerian man has come out boldly to state that the Nigerian youths are not yet ready to take over leadership of the country

According to the man who spoke to LegitTV, the youth prefer to be given money and cars instead so that they will become thugs

His comments are coming at a time when there is clamour for the political establishment to create space for more youths to participate in politics

A Nigerian man has heaped the blame for the lack of youthful leaders in the country on the youth themselves.

The man who spoke to LegitTV in an interview said the youth are not ready to take over leadership in the country.

Youth prefer money, cars, and thuggery

According to the Nigerian man, it appears youth prefers to be given money and cars by the ruling class.

He also said youths like to be used as thugs. His words:

"The youth prefer to be hired with N10 million with the gift of a car to go and work as a thug. That's what we like to do. The youths are not ready to take over Nigeria because the political organisation, the political mobilisation, the political communication is lacking. Look at the #EndSARS momentum. We have lost it. Why can't they sustain it?

"Why can't they create their own political party. How much does it cost to register a party and then sustain it and then use their numbers? But we are not mobilised. How old was Zik when he started his politics? How old was Awo? These are the people who had started making difference in their 30s and 40s."

