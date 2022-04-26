Nigerians have taken to social media to react in anger to photos of Senator Pius Anyim eating rice and dining with disabled people in Abuja

Anyim is a presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, some see his moves as a ploy to attract support

One fellow who commented on the photo said it is the same pattern that politicians use during the electioneering period to curry sympathy

Nigerians are not finding it funny, the fact that a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Pius ANyim, was seen in a photo eating and dining with disabled people in Abuja.

Anyim was seen in photos identifying and familiarising with the disabled persons, but this has attracted some angry comments from Nigerians.

Senator Pius Anyim identifies with disabled persons. Photo credit: ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

It is the same pattern

One comment seen under the photo insinuates that Anyim's friendliness with disabled persons signifies a known pattern of behaviour among Nigerian politicians close to elections.

One other comment accused Anyim of using disabled persons for photo props because he wants them to vote for him. The viral images were shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy.

See the post below:

Nigerians criticise Anyim

@thecanemakers said:

"No new strategies, no new plans & we wonder why they cannot lead the country right."

@kokoletjenny reacted:

"Do this guys still use this outdated format????e don cast nait’s irritating."

@princesoattah said:

"If you want to have what you’ve never had ; You’ve got to do what you’ve never done."

@uugobiz commented:

"The same pattern."

@dndluxury_ said:

"Imagine using people with disabilities props because you want them to vote for you, how many times did you fine with them when you were a sitting Senator ? This clownery must stop as it is beyond ridiculous at this point SMH."

@preciousehiabhi commented:

"Nd Nigerians will still fall for this."

Source: Legit.ng