A driven young man has recently opened up about how he rose above the struggles he encountered while applying for schools

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) graduate shared that he had to stay home for three years after completing Winneba Senior High School

Richmond Adu Addo revealed that he emerged as the 2021 UEW best graduating student and swept five awards

A recent graduate of the University of Education, Winneba by the name of Richmond Adu Addo has taken to social media to recount his journey to graduating as 2021 best graduation student with a CGPA of 3.85.

In a post on LinkedIn, Richmond shared that it took him three years to gain a university admission after completing Winneba Senior High School.

Richmond in his graduation gown Photo credit: Richmond Adu Addo/LinkedIn

I made a promise to myself

The young man narrated that after being admitted to the university, he made a promise to himself to devote every second of his time and energy to studies.

He shared that during his time in school, he represented the university for the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) twice and emerged as the winner of the Databank Leadership and Excellence Award.

Richmond added that he served as the Audit Committee chairperson of the Business Administration Students' Association of UEW.

His many awards

At the graduation ceremony, the bright young man won the following awards; Council Chairman's award for the best graduating student, Prof. Christopher Okpoti's award for the best graduating student at the School of Business, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) Award for the overall best accounting student, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) award for the overall best BBA student and ACCA award for the overall best accounting student.

In an interview with popular Ghanian new media, YEN.com.gh, Richmond opened up about how it felt to be constantly denied university admission;

"It was not easy at all. To see your mates taking off to school while you are stuck at home takes a toll on you but I thank God the end was glorious."

