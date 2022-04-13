A video of a little boy’s smooth waist movements has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The young lad is seen dressed in his school uniform as he moves with ease to the music playing in the background

Several peeps gathered in the comments section to show the African dancer tons of love and compliments

A little boy’s smooth moves made a big impression among South African social media users recently.

The clip, which has over 2.7M views, shows the young champ dressed in a school uniform as he moves his waist and little body with ease from side to side to the beat.

A boy's moves won over the praise of SA peeps online. Image: NWE/Facebook

Source: UGC

"Little Man has got the moves. I can’t stop watching him," the Facebook post was captioned.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He performed well

Netizens were entertained by the 16-second long clip and flocked in on the post to show the little mover and shaker some love.

Nevaeh Newman remarked:

“This confirms one thing. African culture is authentic. It can be shared but never copied. This little boy got moves nursed in the womb.”

Patricia Downes replied:

“That is my culture we were born with rhythm.”

Robin Spence wrote:

“I can imagine that this gentleman has never had dance lessons yet he responds to music and seems to have a keen sense of rhythm.”

Ahmed Salah Mohmed Kheir commented:

“He understood the assignment.”

Leka Reen reacted:

“Am I seriously staring at the small waist of a little boy? No way.”

Judith Campbell said:

“Africa is truly leading the world in music dance fashion. Everything.”

Kid shows off moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid has shown that children are really fast learners, and like social beings, are heavily influenced by their environment.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the baby danced energetically to Bad Boy Timz's new song, Move. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.

While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.

Source: Legit.ng