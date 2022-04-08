Take Half of the Money Baba: Young Photographer Takes Picture of Old Drummer, Sells It for Huge Amount
by Aanu Adegun
Adisa Olashile has set the internet on fire with his kind gesture to an old man. The award winning photographer had earlier taken a picture of the old drummer. The picture was sold for a huge amount of money on opensea.
In appreciation, Olashile traced the old man and gifted him half of the money he made from the sales.
His kind gesture has not unnoticed on social media with hundreds of people appreciating the kindness of Olashile.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Source: Legit.ng