Adisa Olashile has set the internet on fire with his kind gesture to an old man. The award winning photographer had earlier taken a picture of the old drummer. The picture was sold for a huge amount of money on opensea.

In appreciation, Olashile traced the old man and gifted him half of the money he made from the sales.

Source: Twitter

His kind gesture has not unnoticed on social media with hundreds of people appreciating the kindness of Olashile.

Source: Legit.ng