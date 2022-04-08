Global site navigation

Take Half of the Money Baba: Young Photographer Takes Picture of Old Drummer, Sells It for Huge Amount
by  Aanu Adegun

Adisa Olashile has set the internet on fire with his kind gesture to an old man. The award winning photographer had earlier taken a picture of the old drummer. The picture was sold for a huge amount of money on opensea.

In appreciation, Olashile traced the old man and gifted him half of the money he made from the sales.

Adisa Olashile has set the internet on fire with his kind gesture to an old man.
His kind gesture has not unnoticed on social media with hundreds of people appreciating the kindness of Olashile.

