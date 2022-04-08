Two Nigerian men have been celebrated on social networking platform LinkedIn for making history

The Nigerians identified as Captain Robert Osuhor and Senior First Officer Chijioke Akpu became the first all-Nigerian cockpit crew on an Emirates aeroplane

They flew the renowned international airline's aircraft from Dubai to Toronto and then back to UAE

History has been made in aviation as two Nigerians emerged as the first all-Nigerian cockpit crew to fly an Emirates aeroplane.

The duo were celebrated on LinkedIn by an aviation analyst Chidozie Uzoezie who shared a photo of them and gave their names as Captain Robert Osuhor and Senior First Officer Chijioke Akpu.

The two men made history. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chidozie Uzoezie, James D. Morgan

According to the analyst, they were cockpit crew for the airline's Airbus A380 that flew people from Dubai to Toronto and then back to the UAE country.

Chidozie added that one of the history-making men, Akpu, had previously worked with Arik Air and RwandAir.

At his previous workplaces, Akpu had flown Boeing 737 and the Airbus A330 aeroplanes and will now add this new feat to his rich CV.

Netizens hail the feat

Asumani Musubire said:

"However much people try to misunderstand Africa and Africans in particular, I believe we're not different from other races, all we need are the right tools and knowledge to do the job just like other races.

"Given the fact that Africa is infested with poverty whose caused by high rate of corruption, we've talented, educated and hardworking people, I believe we can make it. I'm so proud of these Nigerian brothers, much love from Uganda."

Modupeola Magbagbeola said:

"Something good will always come out of Nigeria despite all circumstances. To JEHOVAH LORD GOD ALMIGHTY be all the glory. More successful adventures my brother and other Nigerians all over the world in JESUS mighty name."

Esiri Madagwa said:

"Nigerian pilots are amongst the best in the world unfortunately the federal government does not utilized their potential at home to the fullest to even invest in aviation infrastructures hence they are flying foreign airlines.

"Nigerians are the most traveled people in the world, we are everywhere. We don’t even have a national airline to call our own to generate tourist funds and investment in aviation. All foreign trips tickets funds are going to foreign airlines. #proudofnaijapilots."

Lady makes history as 'first female' pilot to land aeroplane at the new Anambra airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Nwando had made history as the 'first female' pilot to land an aeroplane at the new Anambra airport.

The lady's sister with the Twitter handle @SoniaUzama also rejoiced on social media as she said that it was such a proud sister moment.

In one of her tweets, the lady said that their dad would have been so proud of Nwando if he was still alive. @SoniaUzama said that their dad would have sent such news to different WhatsApp groups among other places.

