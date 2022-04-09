Photos of locally made electric cars produced in Maiduguri are currently making Nigerians happy on the internet

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young man called Mustapha Gajibo is producing electric cars in Borno state

The cars have now been rolled out in full and photos have shown them being charged and used for commercial transport

Locally made electric buses have been deployed in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. The buses were produced by Phoenix Renewables led by young Nigerian Mustapha Gajibo.

According to a tweet shared by Gajibo, the cars have been put to use in the popular city and they have so far carried 21,000 passengers.

Mustapha Gabibo says the buses charge N50 instead of N100. Photo credit: @mustapha_gajibo

Electric cars are cheaper, the future is green

In the said tweet, Gajibo intimated that his electric buses have reduced the cost of transportation in the city as they have reduced an average drop from the N100 charged by normal buses to N50. He said this has saved the residents N1,100,000. His words:

"Today marks 30 days since our electric city buses commenced operations in Maiduguri Nigeria, we have recorded over 21,000 passengers and we have saved them over N1,100,000 by charging them N50 instead of N100 and also saved the environment 27300g of Carbon monoxide. Green city."

See his tweet below:

Photos of Maiduguri electric cars excite Nigerians

As soon as he shared the tweet, Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section to express their joy. here are a few of what they are saying:

@AdiezeObinna commented:

"Against all odds the governor is a good man. A state riddled with insurgency but coming to light with great technological advancement to improve the livelihood of the masses. This need to be replicated in other states. Well-done Prof."

@swaagsphotos commented

"Wait o. Like, the same Maiduguri in the same Borno? Wow. This is amazing. Can you extend this to Lagos? E be like these buses are charging us too much now o. Dem say na fuel."

@joshofafrica

"This is what I love to hear. Nigerians still see something good that even save money and our mother health dem still dey complain as in can anything good come from Nigeria. Renewable energy a substitute for fossil fuel that's degrading our climatic condition."

Nigerian lecturer builds electric car at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

In another story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lecturer who teaches at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede produced an electric car.

The man identified as Pius Nwosu was seen in a video riding in the car around the school campus.

His innovative prowess attracted applause from many Nigerians who praised his skills.

