A video of a groom breaking into a showstopper performance has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shows the bride and groom take the dancefloor before the gentleman busts some energetic moves

Cheers could be heard at the wedding reception and Mzansi peeps responded to the post with love

South Africans were pleasantly amused by a clip of a groom who could not contain himself after the DJ played his jam at the wedding reception.

The video was shared by the Makhox Brand Facebook page and shows the bride and groom taking centre stage as they dance to a vibey track.

A groom put on a show for his wifey and loved ones. Image: Makhox Brand/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The music seems to have really mesmerised the young man as he proceeded to bust some killer moves on the dance to the surprise of his wifey and their loved ones.

“When you try to hide it but the song hit deeper,” the video was titled.

The video has been a hit with many Mzansi peeps who gathered in the comments to applaud the man’s energetic performance.

Mwali Cious Jackie asked:

Manje the bride’s dress sesitheni?”

Prenacia Hobyane Shivambu replied:

“Love this video.”

Judith Malinga commented:

“Groom scaring parents-in-law like that.”

Tendi Pasipanodya wrote:

“Enjoy your day my guy. Congratulations to you both.”

Kearabetswe Modise remarked:

“And he tried hey.”

Masothole Langa said:

“Yingakho ngingeke ngishade neKhehla because I need umkhwenyana ozoJiver so akhombise Happiness Overload shem.”

Nomzi Madikela Teto reacted:

“Sooo cute bethuna I love you so much.”

