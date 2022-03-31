An 80-year-old elderly woman has recently graduated from the university with a master's degree in business administration

The news was shared on Twitter by her lovely granddaughter on her timeline and she congratulated her on the achievement

Social media users who saw the post shared different opinions as they showered encomiums on the old woman

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate the academic feat of her grandmother.

The post seen by Legit.ng on the Twitter timeline of @Getseen360_ had her revealing that her granny bagged her master's in business administration at the age of 80.

80-year-old woman in her graduation gown. Photo credit: @Getseen360_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her celebratory tweet reads:

"Grandmother is graduating! She did her MBA (Master of Business Administration) and is graduating just shy of her 80th birthday!!! Never give up on your dreams."

The post gained massive traction on the social media platform as netizens praised the old woman's resilience and celebrated her success with kind thoughts.

At the time of this publication, over 1,200 retweets, 92 quote tweets and close to 15,000 likes have been gathered.

Social media reactions

@fribone replied:

"Her kids and grandkids can have a positive role model in their lives, they can know it's possible and how much hard work it'll take to make it happen."

@Siya_ZAR said:

"Congratulations but dam*n that's 1 hell of a wasteful expenditure. She is probably a Comrade this one."

@Dashofcool_ wrote:

"The Grandmother can still live for another 20 years, and still use her knowledge to inspire and teach , some people don't even live beyond 30 years with their qualifications ,so how is that a waste of time. some people are so insensitive , and negative just in general."

@Randy_nzhula said:

"Congratulations to her, I admire her courage. Studying requires balance, sacrifices, and dedication. Considering her age it just makes everything so special and unique. Respect to granny."

See the lady's tweet below:

50-year-old shares her excitement at becoming a graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 50-year-old woman had celebrated becoming a graduate.

The lady identified as Connie Nkwinika shared her great news and achievement on the #ImStaying Facebook group recently. She went into detail about how she had enrolled in a learnership at her workplace for her new qualification.

Connie said the qualification took longer than expected due to the challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

