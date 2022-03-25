Brandy is being sued by a former housekeeper for alleged ageism, failure to pay for the work she had done and for wrongfully terminating her contract back in February

The US singer's former employee wants $250,000 (over N103 million) from the superstar for unlawfully letting her go because of her age

Social media users shared mixed reactions on the housekeeper's claims but many shared that Brandy has a right to fire a housekeeper she feels is no longer doing a good job

A former housekeeper is suing popular singer Brandy for allegedly wrongfully terminating her contract back in February. The employee is also accusing the US singer of ageism when she lost her job.

Brandy is being sued by her former housekeeper, 60. Image: @brandy

Source: Instagram

The domestic worker also alleged that The Boy Is Mine hitmaker also owes her for work she completed before the artist let her go because of her age. She's reportedly seeking more than $250 000 (over N103 million).

The Shade Room reports that in documents obtained by TMZ TV, Brandy terminated the employment because she no longer wanted an "older" housekeeper. Radar Online reports that she's 60 years old.

Check out The Shade Room's post here:

Peeps took to the publication's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the housekeeper's claims. Many seemed to be supporting the actress.

youcan_this said:

"She just want some retirement money."

chey94_ commented:

"Girl, you can be a housekeeper somewhere else, always hiring."

doll_kissez wrote:

"Brandy is innocent and I’m going to stand beside her."

rodeezus said:

"She was older and probably slow."

pinkyfrostt commented:

"Okay, if she don't want an old housekeeper, that's her preference..."

luvbeindomo wrote:

"Not with you suing the vocal bible because you wasn’t cleaning her house the way she wanted."

_brooklynharley_ added:

"Dam*n, you can’t even let people go from working for you anymore."

