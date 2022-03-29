Social media users have reacted to a video of a Rolls Royce Phantom turned into a taxi on the streets of India

The whip said to be the costliest in the world was plated all around it with gold and would sure cost higher than normal taxis

It is believed to be one of the whips of a famous businessman and philanthropist from South India

Rolls Royce Phantom is a luxury car that just can't be afforded by anyone and is usually flaunted by the few who possess it, but for a man made it look like something of less value.

What many would consider a priced asset that is reserved for VIP events or special outings, was converted into a taxi and was spotted on the streets of India.

It was being used as a taxi. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @autogeeks.in

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the whip in motion was shared on Instagram by @autogeeks.in and got many talking.

It was given a standout look

The luxury car whose price starts from N186m was also plated with gold, giving it a standout look anywhere it is spotted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A netizen claimed the car belongs to a wealthy man called Boby Chemmanur.

In @_tharun_2004_ words:

"It's a car form Kerela and is owned by a rich businessman named Boby Chemmanur and it's a taxi for the people who visit his resort."

Chemmanur Devasikutty Boby is a wealthy philanthropist and businessman from South India who deals in gold, according to Arealnews.

He owns the Boby Chemmanur International Group.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@syed_aasem said:

"There are many rolls Royce service providers and they charge 50k-1l for 6-8hrs."

@byecodm said:

"Lol that sunny wagachura golden guys just plated gold on thier cars and most people think that car make of gold no Hate to anyone but the trhth is truth."

@jomon_gregory said:

"Bobby chemmanur is opening so many jewellery shop's in Bangalore that's why that phantom is there in Bangalore."

@an_uncommonname said:

"Boby Chemmannur, owner of Oxygen Resorts Kerala . The gold car is a part of a package at the Oxygen Resorts in Kerala."

@nitish_singhal2000 said:

"Not plated. Just gold colour plastic wrapped. Hardly cost more then 1 lkh."

Nigerian man stunned after seeing Rols Royce Phantom used as a taxi in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had expressed surprise at spotting a Rolls Royce phantom being used as a taxi in Dubai.

In the video he shared that was made public by Instablog9ja on Instagram, commuters seemed not to be freaked out by the expensive whip that passed them as they all went about their businesses.

The Nigerian man who shared the video shaded 'Nigerian big boys and girls' who make noise after acquiring the whip, stating that in Dubai, it is not a big deal.

Source: Legit.ng