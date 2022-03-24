A young lady, Rich Aunty Ramique, has celebrated her achievement after buying her first car, and it's a luxury whip

The lady could be seen in adorable photos posing beside the black vehicle, which have delighted peeps

Many social media users soon flooded the young lady's post to congratulate and wish her well

After working hard to buy her first whip, a young lady with the Twitter name Rich Aunty Ramique has celebrated her achievement on social media.

Ramique has shown that life rewards people who dedicate time to achieve their dreams. She decided to pamper herself with a brand new Camry.

In a Twitter post, the young lady, who just acquired the luxurious whip, posed beside the car in three images.

Photos of Rich Aunty Ramique and her new whip. Source: Rich Aunty Ramique

Hard work paid off

The proud lady captioned the photos as:

''Worked hard for this, and I’m beyond grateful for my first car.''

Ramique has inspired many on social media with her achievement, as many went underneath her post to congratulate her and wish her happy driving.

Reactions trail Twitter post

@flyguy_1914 commented:

''Congrats, actually looking at getting one of these.''

@brii_stanley101 said:

''Omg. I'm happy for you. congratulations.

@sashanelle97 asked:

''Camry? It looks really good.''

@dan5ger

''Aye congratulations lovely.''

@queenoftheWI said:

''Yes, congratulations boo.''

Another lady bought new car

