A physically challenged man's positive outlook has earned him a job opportunity where there was originally none

The man had boldly approached a school and sold himself to the owner who was marvelled

This made the school owner have a change of heart and consequently employed the physically challenged man

A school owner has taken to social media to show off and advertise the services of a physically challenged man as he narrated how they met.

Osagwu Andy Onyeka, owner of The Pinnacle Academy, shared on Facebook that the physically challenged man called at his school on a certain day.

The physically challenged man now works as a horticulturist Photo Credit: Osagwu Andy Onyeka

The school proprietor had thought the visitor was on an alms-seeking mission like most physically challenged folks who visit the school do, but he was wrong.

The physically challenged man instead introduced himself as a horticulturist to Osagwu with an infectious pride.

"He introduced himself to me as a horticulturist and was proud of his profession,'' Osagwu wrote.

The man's boldness and cheerfulness changes Osagwu's mind

Osagwu said he never considered planting flowers in the school but offered the physically challenged man a chance to impress as the school's horticulturist.

And he didn't disappoint. Osagwu said:

"Though I never had planting of flowers in budget, but as a way of helping and supporting him, I offered him the job, which he did to everyone's amazement."

The school owner hailed the man for towing the part of nobility rather than beg for alms.

Osagwu shared photos of the unidentified horticulturist on the job.

Social media reacts

Taiwo Orisabuyi said:

"Wow, there is dignity in labour."

Olu Segun Egunjobi said:

"Deacon Osagwu.Im a witness to your claim of the man. Thanks God bless."

Yusuf Oshoko said:

"We can do our bit by sharing this information on our timeline on Facebook and different social media we belong."

Apute Ben Ochuko said:

"Amazing soul...I will chat you up later. He falls in the scope of a project we are soon to work on. More grace!"

Funmilayo Titilola Oke said:

"Whao!

"I pray that God will bless his work beyond his imaginations in Jesus name."

Physically challenged man males touching entry for Davido's N20 million cash gifts to 20 Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man had applied to be one of the beneficiaries of singer Davido's N20 million cash gift to 20 Nigerians.

While many have been pitching their businesses and some begging outrightly in his comment section, a young physically challenged man, Adebisi Micheal, got people's attention with how the N1m would help his business if he is given.

Quoting Davido's earlier tweet, Adebisi shared photos of the viewing centre he is running which he started two months ago.

He revealed that because he had just a TV, a stabiliser, and a small generator, he can only screen just a match at a time. If he ever gets the N1 million giveaway, he said it would help him to replace his faulty generator, add more TV sets, a UPS, and a fan.

Source: Legit.ng