Dudley “Dudus” Williams, a taxi driver in Jamaica, will live to regret an illicit affair he had two years ago with one of his passengers

As it turned out, things took a sour turn when his wife of nearly 20 years found out about them and lost trust in him

He has changed his ways, but the suspicions keep coming up whenever he gets a loyal female customer which is affecting his business

Two years ago, 32-year-old Jamaican cab driver Dudley “Dudus” Williams found himself in a romantic entanglement with one of his female passengers.

That was against the backdrop of him having a common-law wife whom he had been married to for nearly two decades.

Dudus advised fellow cab drivers to desist from getting too close to their female clients. Photo: Jamaica Observer.

According to Jamaica Observer, it all started when Dudus, who has been a taxi driver for 10 years on the St Ann's Bay to Ocho Rios Transport Centre route, got close to the passenger.

The illicit affair, however, did not last long before his wife found out and threw the trust she had for him out of the window.

Suspicions continue

Two years since Dudus ended the entanglement and decided to focus on his marriage, a foreign passenger he has carried for over five years is threatening to mess things up again.

This is due to the fact that his wife is suspicious about them, yet the man claims that she is just a loyal passenger with nothing going on.

“The woman a call, call too much, man and mi woman answer the phone. She curse out me and beat out me. All me did a explain say is that when she did gone a foreign somebody haffi take over fi help," Dudus explained.

He added that efforts to convince her that he has changed his ways and is not cheating have remained futile.

Dudus reiterated that if he was truly in a relationship with the woman he would have relocated to her country by now.

Remains committed to wife

He said that the love he's shared with his common-law wife over the many years together made him choose to clean up his act.

Having learnt the hard way, Dudus also discouraged fellow cab drivers from getting involved in romantic relationships with their passengers.

“It nearly mash up mi relationship. When you start deh with them, them want free drive, them nah go want to pay nuh fare again,” he stated.

"That thing nearly messed up my marriage. The moment you get into an affair the woman stops paying cab fare and starts demanding free rides."

These days, whenever a passenger seems to point towards a relationship, Dudus is quick to announce that he is married.

“Mi taken already,” he tells them.

