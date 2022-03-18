A Nigerian man walked into a banking hall and raised an alarm, attracting the attention of customers and bank staff

It does appear that he is a content creator, but it didn't quite go well because police quickly swooped in on him and he was arrested

The young man was taken to the police station and it was noticed also that he recorded all the moments with his phone

It was a case of a prank gone wrong for a young man when he entered a banking hall and raised an alarm.

A video showed him shouting on top of his voice inside the bank, a situation that attracted the attention of everyone around.

Police quickly arrested him for shouting inside the bank. Photo credit: Tiktok/@kenz_man

Source: UGC

People turned to look when he shouted

In the video, the man was seen holding up his phone, indicating that he wanted to record himself. He then shouted on top of his voice, like someone who saw something shocking.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He quickly attracted the attention of other people inside the bank as they turned to take a look in his direction, possibly to know what was the matter.

The way the customers turned to look in his direction, it was obvious they were scared and actually stunned by the young man's action in a public space like a bank.

Young man lands in police net

It does appear that the man is a content creator who set out to prank people. But the police came and arrested him. He recorded himself in the police station too. It was not known if it was the bank authorities that invited the police.

The video was shared on Tiktok by @kenz_man.

Watch the video below:

Reacting some of his followers commented as follows:

@Incredibleneche said:

"Do a video for me in the cell."

@e4ma reacted:

"With document for hand abi u go apply for work."

@queenfali commented:

"Hmmmm so sorry for you, next time don't try to please your followers."

Man seizes printing machine inside the bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man entered a bank and seized its printing machine.

According to the man, the bank owes him some money which they have failed to give him for the past two months. He, therefore, wanted to take the printer home in retaliation. He grabbed the printer, made for the security door and opened it in readiness to leave.

However, some people in the bank intervened and begged the man. When the news broke, most people reacted by saying going to banks to cause trouble is becoming popular.

Source: Legit.ng