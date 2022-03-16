A man who has dementiaevery day goes outside everyday to welcome a group of children that comes to visit him and greet him warmly

The children are said to be his biggest fans, but each day, the man meets them thinking he is meeting them for the first time

The video of their daily visits has caused emotional outbursts on the internet as many people think the kids are amazing

An amazing video has shown how a group of little children formed a fan club for an old man who suffers from dementia.

The children daily visit the man outside his house to greet him, chat with him and play with him to keep him busy.

Every day, the children get off a bus to visit the old man. Photo credit: @upworth

Source: Instagram

The visit the man in a bus daily

Each day they visit, the man simply thinks he is meeting the children for the very first time. This inability to recall past events is as a result of his condition.

But the children care less as they have continued to show the man the love and care through their daily visits.

Each time thy children drop off their bus, they run to the man in their numbers. The man however remembers to be outside daily. The interesting video was shared on Instagram by @upworthy and it has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Social media user react

Many popel who have seen the heartwarming video expressed emotional outbursts. Here are a few reactions culled from the comment section:

@katiecouricmedia commented:

"This is the best thing we’ve seen all day."

@smashleexo said:

"Can you imagine feeling that loved for the “first time” over and over? I bet that does so much for his soul thats trapped behind his brain. This is so amazing."

@rosa_zucker__ commented:

"My grandpa suffered from dementia for years. He died two years ago and a few days before his death he called me by my name. It's like he could see clear again, even if it was for just a short time. I miss him"

Son donates his liver to save elderly father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an elderly man was told by doctors that he only had 6 months to live, but his son saved him.

The man named Deepak Hasija was diagnosed with a liver failure and had only few months to live if there was no transplant.

However, his son, Manya Hasija donated 65% of his liver to his father, thereby saving his life. THey have both revovered and the family is happy again.

Source: Legit.ng