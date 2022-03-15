A young man identified as Kojo Sarpong moved from Ghana to the United States in 2009 to work as a cleaner

After working as a housekeeper for 5 years, Kojo decided to pursue further education which turned out to be successful

Currently, the young man is on the way to becoming the very first physician to have ever emerged from his family

Kojo Sarpong, a Ghanaian young man currently lives in Washington DC in the United States of America and is on the verge of becoming the first-ever neurosurgeon in his family.

Recounting the rather inspirational story on his Facebook handle, Kojo indicated that he started from a humble place where he had to work for five years as a housekeeper when he initially relocated to the US.

Ghanaian Former Cleaner Kojo Sarpong Who Is Now A Neurosurgeon Photo credit: Kojo Sarpong

Source: Facebook

"Started my journey in America as a housekeeper for about 5 years. Now after all this hard work and dedication, I am going to be a NEUROSURGEON!!! The first physician in my family!" he posted.

According to an article by Tcjonline.com, Kojo arrived in the United States in 2009 from Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He worked at Wal-Mart and as a housekeeper at a hospital but in 2011, Sarpong decided to attend GPC at the Clarkston campus and pursue his education.

Netizens celebrate Kojo

Persey Bediako mentioned:

Congrats bro. Proud of you fam. We should keep in touch

Kofi Amanquah II indicated:

“We’re going to be a neurosurgeon!!! “!! This is what we’ve been praying for !!

Salomey Ankrah commented:

Congratulations . And may the good lord continue to bless and guide your gifted hands

See the post below:

Village woman who lived in a shack makes it in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village woman who lived in a shack had bought a house in the US years after leaving Nigeria.

Jesse shared on LinkedIn two photos - one in which his mum spread her arms wide open in what he called a small shack and another in which she remade the same pose in a well-constructed house in the US.

In a lengthy read he penned on the social media platform detailing his mum's life story, Jesse said his mum lived in a small shack in the village where they relied on a source of water people use in bathing for drinking and cooking.

Source: Legit.ng