Monday morning feeling of wanting to remain in bed caught up with a boy when he was walking up to his school bus

The boy walked gently but paused at a point before falling flat on the ground, indicating that he is tired

Many people who saw the boy's attitude to school on a Monday morning quickly related to it, saying even adults feel the same way with work

It is not easy waking up on a Monday morning and preparing for school after a weekend of two days without school.

A new video has shown a little boy demonstrating this much when he opted to fall down on the ground when walking up to his school bus. He deliberately fell down halfway before the bus and had to be pulled up and walked to the bus by someone else.

The boy fell before his school bus and had to be pulled up to it. Photo credit: Jason King/ViralHog/@people

Source: Instagram

Even adults feel the same way about work

It is not only kids that feel the urge to stay at home on a Monday morning. Even adults who have seen the boy's video confirmed that they feel the same way with work.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many readily related with the video, sharing their own experiences of being stressed out about schooling or work.

The video was posted on Instagram by @people.

Watch the video below:

Video attracts a lot of attention

The video quickly attracted a lot of reactions because many people could relate to it.

A few of the reactions are captured below:

@therr2ofus reacted:

"Man I feel him, it’s going to be ok. Ppl underestimate the stress kids endure at school."

@geminigirl said:

"Those bus drivers deserve a trophy."

@karene677 commented:

"Oh I feel the pain."

nativenewyorker88:

"I know the feeling."

njomalley2018 added:

"My Monday this week. Can relate!"

Man celebrates as his children go back to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a man became happy the day his children were to return to school.

The man named Fidelis Ozuawala shared pictures of the children as they prepared to resume studies for the term.

He said he was joyful because, with the children going to school, he would have less trouble at home since noise will reduce.

Source: Legit.ng