An Oyinbo woman who lived and worked in Nigeria as a missionary for 30 has clocked 80 and her son has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her

The woman, Frances Boer served in Taraba and Plateau states where she was an elementary school teacher and Hausa language teacher

Her son, Wiebe Boer posted throwback photos of the woman, showing her in her prime when she lived and worked in Nigeria

A Dutch woman who lived and worked as a missionary in Nigeria for 3 decades has clocked 80 years of age.

The woman identified as Frances Boer served in the Northern part of Nigeria where she worked as an elementary as well as Hausa language teacher.

Frances Boer served as a missionary in Taraba and Plateau states. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Wiebe Boer

Frances Boer is from the Netherlands

Frances was born in the Netherlands during the 2nd World War but later immigrated to the USA and then Nigeria.

Sharing the photos, her son wrote on LinkedIn:

"Happy 80th birthday to my Sweet Mother FRANCES BOER. She was born in occupied Friesland (Netherlands) during World War II, emigrated to the USA with her parents and six elder siblings when she was 6, and at age 24 moved to Nigeria where she served as a missionary in Taraba and Plateau for 30 years along with my father. She is now retired in Vancouver, Canada.

"While in Nigeria she was an editor, elementary school teacher and Hausa language teacher to Nigerians and expatriates."

On how the woman learned Hausa Language to the extent of teaching it to other learners, Boer said:

"My father and mother studied Hausa at Michigan State University for a year before going to Nigeria in 1966, and then their first decade in Nigeria was in Wukari and Baissa in Taraba where they had to speak Hausa to communicate so they both became very fluent. By the 1980s my mother was teaching Nigerians Hausa and my father was writing books in Hausa."

Social media users react

After Boer shared the story, many people got interested and they started making their opinions known. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Sylvester Oluoha said:

"This is beautiful Wiebe Boer, Ph.D. I am sure she must have given you Hausa name... What is your Hausa name?"

Christabel Bentu said:

"A very happy birthday to mama...thank God for the many years you have lived and for the many years ahead... thank you for being on the field in Plateau state teaching us about our Father in heaven."

