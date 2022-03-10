A UI graduate of mathematics, Temitope Victor Oyedeji, has spoken about his journey and how he navigated school with hard work

Temitope said that he never neglected his books because he knew the rewards of doing so were great

Aside from working hard on his studies, the mathematics graduate helped others as much as he could through tutorials

A Nigerian man, Temitope Victor Oyedeji, who was celebrated online as he graduated top of his class and faculty and bagged first class in mathematics has spoken with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

The man agreed that getting a first class in any course is not an easy task. He, however, said that it is possible with perseverance, discipline, and hard work.

He sacrificed his time to teach people while he was in school. Photo source: Temitope Victor Oyedeji

Source: Facebook

What motivates Temitope

Temitope stated that while he was in school, he made sure he read even if he was stressed. What kept him going through those tough times were the benefits he believed he would reap after everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"I risked the unusual because I didn't want to settle for the ordinary. I had a lot of fantasies, imagined graduating top, being on the news, getting scholarships and awards…”

On his reading pattern, the first-class mathematics graduate revealed that he got easily bored whenever he read for a long time. To achieve much with short reading time, he made judicious use of it. After reading, he always meditated.

Temitope revealed that his love for organising tutorials for 100 level students could be linked to when he used to take his peers in their first year.

The tutoring became burdensome when he got to 200 level as he had a lot on his plate. Between his 200 level and final year, his activities were woven around lectures, tutorials and fellowship. On his challenges at that time, he said:

“I struggled at first because I felt I couldn't handle it. But later on, I understood myself. I knew I could always cover up with my school work. Although, it was stressful and tiring but I didn't fidget while test and exams were approaching, because I knew I could always cover up within few days and I never went for any test/hall without having more than 90% preparation.”

How I survived challenges

His first big challenge as an undergraduate came when he needed to adjust to academic activities in his second year.

Temitope's lecturers told them that the mathematics they knew was about to change. To survive, he had to unlearn and learn new things.

I am yet to be rewarded by UI

Temitope mentioned during the course of the interview that his school is yet to reward him. He hopes that would be done during his convocation in November 2022.

He loves football

The graduate was also known as a good athlete in school. For the 2020/2021 session, he emerged as the best sportsman of the year.

On his love for football he said:

“I never joke with champions league matches on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, especially the ones that involve Barcelona. I remember watching football into the nights before exam on few occasions…”.

According to him, he is still looking at different options for his postgraduate studies.

Lady with perfect CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ofure Ebhomielen, once broke a big record at the University of Ibadan (UI) as the first female student to maintain a 7.0 CGPA throughout her course of study in the institution.

Ofure revealed that she was the fourth person generally to have such a feat. After her big achievement, she got a scholarship to Standford University for her masters.

While a student in UI, Ofure said many knew her in 200 level and she started helping to make people better at their studies.

Source: Legit.ng