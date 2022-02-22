Hard Work is the Secret: Young Lady Who Made First-class B.Sc Has Also Graduated With Distinction in Master's
- A Nigerian lady who finished her bachelor's degree with a first-class has also completed her master's degree with an equally strong distinction
- According to the lady named Mary Ogbuka Kenneth, she recently bagged a master's degree in Computer Science with a CGPA of 4.81/5.0
- Mary took to social media to share her remarkable story and Nigerians didn't waste time to join in the celebration, congratulating her
A hard-working Nigerian student identified as Mary Ogbuka Kenneth has added a new feather to her cap by bagging a master's degree with distinction.
Mary finished at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state where she studied Computer Science.
She also finished her first degree with first-class
Before her latest achievement, Mary had graduated from the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state where she also studied Computer Science. Sharing her story, Mary wrote on LinkedIn:
Young man told he'd never talk properly proves doctors wrong as he graduates with a second-class upper
"I have finally graduated with a Distinction (4.81/5.0) from my master's program. I am officially a Master of Technology holder in Computer science. It has not been an easy road at all, but I want to thank God for his mercies and faithfulness."
How she made a distinction
Mary also narrated how she was able to come out tops, despite challenges. She continued her story:
"Apart from God's mercy, another secret of me passing my exams at that critical stage was that before the examinations week, I have read all of my courses three to four times, and this helped me scale through even when I couldn't study properly during the exams period due to the illness. Preparation and hard work is the key to success."
Social media users react
Many people who saw the post online joined in celebrating her. They reacted as follows:
Elijah Egga said:
"A big congratulations to you. Looking forward to calling you Dr Ogbuka."
Joshua Abah reacted:
"Congratulations for this feat!"
Abdulai Olasunkanmi Toheeb said:
Inspiring Mary Kenneth congratulations
