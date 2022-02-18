A 6-year-old boy who loves motorcycles so much was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer and his family wanted to cheer him up

They made a public appeal asking for bikers to show up and ride past their house for the boy to see and also fulfil his last wish

The family expected only a few bikers to honour their appeal, but in the end, 15,000 bikers made it, creating an emotional event

The German family of Kilian Sass, a 6-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer wanted to cheer him in the sweetest way possible. They decided to fulfil his last wish of having bikers line up for him.

Kilian's father is a biker who belonged to a small group of 24-member local bikers. The boy loves motorcycles, and so the family made an online appeal, asking for volunteer bikers to just ride past their house for the boy to see.

The boy loved bikes and wished to see them ride past their house, he got his wish. Photo credit: The Epoch Times/Agnes Wienberg and Ralf Pietsch

15,000 bikers showed up

The family made the passionate appeal, thinking only a few bikers will show up. But in a shocking show of solidarity, theepochtimes.com reports that at least 15,000 bikers showed up for the boy.

Commenting, Ralf Pietsch, the man who helped organise the show stated:

“We have once again more than clearly demonstrated that bikers are not ‘bad, loud rockers’ but have the biggest hearts on Earth. This cross-city cohesion exists only among bikers. Getting something like that up and running in such a short time is, of course, only possible in a team. I didn’t do it alone.”

