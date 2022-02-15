A Nigerian man living in Canada has said that the country is a very boring place and warned those preparing to come to get ready for hard work

According to him, salaries are paid in Canada every 2 weeks unlike in Nigerian where workers are owed salaries for several months

He equally advised people to be mentally prepared before migrating to Canada so as not to regret their decision in the future

Gbengene Damacus, a Nigerian residing in Canada has said that contrary to what many think, Canada is not a place where one can come and play around.

According to the young man who has lived in Canada for about years, anyone coming there should be well prepared to work.

Gbenga says hard work is needed for anyone living in Canada. Photo credit: LegitTV

In an interview with LegitTV, Gbenga said:

"If you are coming to Canada don't think you are just coming here to pluck money. You need to be well prepared, I will tell you this. You know when I was in Nigeria when we use to hear Canada Canada, we all think when you come here, it's very easy for you to get a job, no no no! You have to be well prepared. It's so boring here too."

You have to work hard to make it in Canada

Gbenga said there is no money to be plucked from the tree in Canada, instead, people work hard to earn money. He said the place is very boring as well.

You get your pay every two weeks, salaries are not owed in Canada

According to Gbenga, unlike Nigeria where staff could be owed salaries for several months, that never happens in Canada. According to him, those who work in Canada earn their pay every two weeks. He says employers of labour never owes salaries. His words:

"Like here, whenever you work, you get your wages every two two weeks. You know in Nigeria, it is not really surprising to me when the employees out there are being paid maybe three, six months they haven't even gotten their salary. You can't do it here. I'm on vacation now. I'm being paid for my vacation right now."

