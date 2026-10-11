CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced a major funding increase for all 54 African member associations

Each African football federation will now receive $700,000 annually, up from the previous $200,000 payout

Motsepe set a long-term target that goes well beyond the new figure, with plans to push annual support even higher

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced a significant boost in annual financial support to each of the confederation's 54 member associations, raising the figure from $200,000 to $700,000 per year.

Motsepe made the announcement at the CAF Strategy Conference held in Cape Verde, a three-day gathering hosted by the country that recently made its debut at the FIFA World Cup.

Patrice Motsepe increases annual support funds for African countries. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The increased funding is designed to strengthen football administration across the continent and give national federations the resources to improve day-to-day operations and long-term financial stability.

Motsepe targets higher funding for Africans

The jump from $200,000 to $700,000 marks a 250% increase in what each African football members association receives annually from CAF.

Motsepe framed the move as part of a broader push to build institutional capacity within African football and ensure that even smaller federations have a stronger financial base to work from.

According to Le360, Motsepe said the $700,000 figure is not the final destination. The CAF president confirmed that the target is to reach at least $1 million per year for each of the 54 African countries affiliated with the confederation.

With 54 member associations now set to receive the higher annual allocation, the total payout from CAF across the continent will rise considerably.

The additional funds are expected to help federations cover administrative costs, invest in grassroots development, and improve the overall running of domestic football structures.

Motsepe has made financial empowerment of African football a central pillar of his tenure as CAF president, and the announcement in Cape Verde is the latest step in that direction.

CAF to reverse AFCON to 2-year cycle

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the executive committee is considering reversing AFCON to 2-year cycle.

The Africa Cup of Nations cycle was changed to four years ahead of the 2025 edition and even before the first edition in 2028, it will be reversed again.

Source: Legit.ng