A Nigerian bottled water hawker has been sighted pushing a car with one hand while still using the other hand to support his goods on his head

The young man was seen pushing a white Toyota Siena car that looked like it had broken down somewhere in the city of Lagos

The video of the man's kind act has gone viral on the internet with many saying the young man's action proved that he has a lot of human kindness in him

Not everyone helps you push a car that is broken down on the road. But a bottled water hawker has been sighted doing that while balancing his wares on his head.

The video of the action seen online shows him helping to push a white Toyota Siena car with his right hand while using his left hand to support the crate of water on his head.

The young man pushed the car with one hand and used the other to support his water. Photo credit: @mufasatundeedunut

Rare type of kindness

Many have said that the young man's act of kindness is rare. Sharing the video on Instagram, @mufasatundeednut wrote:

"This is exactly what captures my heart, not those DM beggings. This is what touches me to help. I wish I was there, I would have shocked him with blessings for this kind gesture. God bless his heart."

Nigerians are reacting to what the hawker did as soon the video emerged online. Some of the comments go as follows:

@pascal.ezekiel commented:

"We can locate him, make he blessings still reach am."

@obaksolo wrote:

"With one hand he still could render assistance. Some of us get all working properly but na Quick 2k."

@itskingnelson said:

"Nice one, wish he put the crate in car and pushed."

@printdynasty remarked:

"This is probably what it means to be driven by empathy, though still mindful of your own struggles and challenges. If we have five of this type of heart in the seat of power in the Nigeria political space, we would definitely not be where we are now. I call it altruism."

Hawker seen in video sharing money to prisoners in Lagos

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng a bottled water hawker was seen in Lagos sharing money to prisoners in Ajah area.

The hawker was seen handing out cash in a viral video, to the prisoners who were passing by in a Correctional Service vehicle.

His kind act attracted so much encomium from Nigerians and later got him a scholarship offer from businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana.

