Ebullient Gafar Babatunde Bamigbade is not just a regular certified teacher, university lecturer and food safety professional. The young man, who hails from the Gateway state - Ogun, is also a professional chef with top-notch culinary skills that have taken him from the four walls of classrooms to different event centres. In an interview with Legit.ng, Bamigbade sheds light on his class-to-Owanbe experience and the need for young school leavers to be more focused on entrepreneurship and skills development.

1. Let our readers meet you?

I am Bamigbade Gafar Babatunde, a native of Ibara Orile in Abeokuta North Local Goverment Area of Ogun state. I am at present a research assistant, lecturer at Crescent University, Abeokuta and chef. I had a Bachelor's degree in Microbiology with First Class Honours and emerged Best Graduating Student of the department of Microbiology 2012/2013 Academic session from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta. I had my MSc degree in Food and Industrial Microbiology in 2019 from the same school. I am at present a PhD student in Food Science and Technology at United Arab Emirates University.

2. You're a lecturer and chef, tell us about the experience, how have you been able to juggle between the two?

Well, Alhamdulilah, it has not been easy. However, once you make your passion your profession, everything becomes easy. Lecturing is a skill I developed an interest in when I started my university education. Chef on the other hand is an imprint. I grew up in a family where food preparation and cooking is the major order of the day. That is what pays the bill, hence my interest and passion.

3. Tell us more about the chef side of you?

My journey into cooking is influenced by my background. Food selling is a business I met in my family. My grandmother sells food in Ibadan, Sango specifically while my mother is a renowned food seller in Lagos, Oshodi specifically.

I started my chef business officially in 2012 working with caterers to serve at parties after which I graduated to cooking for outdoor and indoor events. Prior to this time, I have been helping my mum in her food business and I was well known as the Tunde Omo Iya Ofada.

My culinary skills got better while I was working for my then boss Mrs Amosu Muibat, a retired headteacher in Lagos and CEO Amo-Ola catering services. It was from her I learnt how to prepare food for events. Today, I work independently as the CEO Al-Gafar's Kitchen where I basically focus on outdoor catering services and meal preparation based on request.

4. Tell us more about Al-Gafar's Kitchen, when did it start and what are the achievements so far?

Al-Gafar's Kitchen kitchen started officially in 2013 after I graduated from the university. So far, Al-Gafar's Kitchen has been able to provide part-time job for three women who work as cooks. Aside from that, Al-Gafar's Kitchen contributed to the success of my Master degree as funds generated were used in sponsoring my education. Also, through this, I have been able to create a WhatsApp forum tagged Men Can Cook where I train men on cooking and let them see the beauty of cooking as an activity.

On Education, I also hold a PGD in Education from National Teacher Institute, Kaduna and I have been licensed by the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

5. What are people's impressions about you, especially your students who know you're also a professional chef?

Gone are the days when men who cook were looked at as alien. Although, when I started the work fully, it was challenging and people rarely called me for a job because of my gender.

All my students including the one I taught in primary and secondary school know me to be a chef but they are always happy about the fact that even with my level of education, I still have passion for what is perceived as not too "posh."

Q6: What are your views about entrepreneurship?

Entrepreneurship is good. In fact, during my days as an undergraduate, I was an entrepreneur. I used to sell so many things then. However, the present economic reality of our country is not favourable to entrepreneurs. Many businesses are crashing and I personally believe that we can't all be entrepreneurs, some of us needs to provide what people need in terms of services.

7. What advice will you give young school leavers looking for jobs?

My advice for young school leavers is to get themselves busy with a skill before graduation. It's not easy out there. Also, they should know that not all of us will get to the peak easily. For example, while I was doing my master, I was only working as a Biology teacher with a salary of less than #30,000 but today it's a different story.

