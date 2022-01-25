Nigerians on social media are posting hilarious reactions to an egg peeling machine recently seen online

The extremely fast and efficient machine can peel several cooked eggs just in a matter of seconds and deliver them without a scratch

The egg machine is currently turning heads online with many people recalling how difficult they find peeling boiled eggs manually

You no longer have to stress yourself peeling your boiled eggs manually, as there is now a machine that can do that very effectively.

The egg machine seen on Instagram can peel several boiled eggs within seconds with very high efficiency.

The machine peels boiled eggs very easily. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut & Anthony Lee

Source: UGC

Social media users react, hail machine

All you have to do is to drop the eggs and then, the machine does the peeling. But when the video of the machine was shared by @mufastundeednut, it attracted hilarious reactions from Nigerians.

Some of the reactions go as follows:

@dasola_gb wrote:

"Na this kind machine I like. Atleast you won’t peel off the egg itself."

triumph_ex quipped:

"Be like them don crack am small before the machine finished it, look closely."

dcccccc01 said:

"Technology don go.. buy me I prefer I use hand sha. The feeling is different."

@itskaylakiki wrote:

"China dey burst my brain ooo..... see innovation."

@rapheal__el said:

"Android and apple go soon they cook for us ooo."

@ks2tonez quipped:

"Where u see egg buy? Just give us egg first abeg."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian invents stove that runs on water

Legt.ng previously reported that a 67-year-old Nigerian man invented a cooking stove that runs only on water. The story of the stove has gone viral online, with many people saying they have never seen such a thing in the past.

The inventor, identified as Hadi Usman built the stove that does not require gas or kerosine but makes use of water as fuel. Reports say the man's invention was borne out of his desire to subsidise the rising cost of cooking gas and kerosene in the country.

A video shared on Youtube showed the man demonstrating how the machine works to the amazement of many people online. Usman said he wants the government to help him to get a patent for his invention.

Source: Legit.ng