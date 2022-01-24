A woman, Laura Spears, checked her mailbox and found that she has won a huge sum of money from a 2021 lottery

Laura was going through many folders in her email when she stumbled on the message of the money in her spam

The lottery winner said that she would be checking her spam folder often as she revealed plans to retire early

A woman, Laura Spears in Michigan US, has recently found a $3 million (N1,246,500,000) lottery prize in her email spam folder.

CNN reports that the woman had on Friday, December 31, 2021, bought a lottery ticket and participated in the Michigan Lottery game.

How her money increased to $3m

To win the whopping amount, she had to match five lucky numbers to get $1 million (N415,500,000) which was boosted by the game Megaplier to the tune of $3 million (1,246,500,000).

Speaking with the lottery officials, she revealed how she saw the advert for the game on Facebook and was attracted by the huge prize money, The Sun report.

On how she knew she had won, Laura stated that she was going through her spam folder for a missing email when she stumbled on the message.

She did not believe it was real

The woman added that she was overwhelmed by what she saw and had to log on to her personal lottery profile to confirm the prize money sitting there.

Laura said that she would be spending her newfound wealth on taking care of her family and planning towards early retirement.

She said:

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize."

Father got lucky

