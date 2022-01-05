A father in America had a life-changing moment after he went out to get milk for his children in December 2021

On his way, he decided to try his luck on a lottery slip and it played out so well that he snagged $1m (N413,410,000) prize money

Dennis eventually chose the option of reduced prize money instead of a full package that will be paid over three decades

A father, Dennis Willoughby, got the biggest surprise of his life after he went out to a 7-Eleven factory to get milk for his children.

On his way there, Dennis decided to get a lottery ticket from the Virginia Lottery called the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot and it turned out to be a winner, CNN reports.

The father said he does not want his money paid over 30 years. Photo source: CNN

He wanted smaller prize

It should be noted that the man would be the second person to ever win the top prize of the lottery and there is still one more person expected to clinch the prize, WYOMING News reports.

At the presentation of the gift, the man was given the choice to either get the whole $1m (N413,410,0000 yearly payment over the course of 30 years or take $640,205 (N264,667,149.05), excluding tax deductions.

The man chose the second option. Dennis now has more than enough to get whatever measure of chocolate he wants for his kids.

Man unexpectedly won life-changing money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man moved from being a supermarket worker to a multi-millionaire in one day after hitting it big in a lottery.

It was gathered that Paul Drake was seated in his car at 4.30 am about to zoom off to work when he found out that he is the recipient of a £5,162,779 (N2.9 billion) lottery prize.

The surprised man ran back inside the house to inform his wife identified as Louise of the great news. Paul purchased his Lotto Lucky Dip tickets from a store in Seafield, Scotland and matched all six main numbers - 23, 26, 34, 36, 44, and 59 - in the Wednesday 28 July draw to claim the whopping prize.

