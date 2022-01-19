A mentally challenged man walked casually by but decided to come back and bless a man with some money

He went straight to the bar where the man was seated and gave him a crisp N200 note as a free gift

But the man who received the kind gesture has said he is afraid to touch the money even as people assured him it's a good omen

What does it mean if a mentally challenged person decides to gift you some money? Well, a Nigerian man is about to find out because he just received a cash gift of N200 from a mentally challenged man.

@RadicalYouthMan, the man who received the strange gift was seated in a local bar before he was sighted by the mentally challenged fellow.

The mad left a N200 note. Photo credit: @radicalyouthman

He shared the story of the man who blessed him with the cash gift on Twitter:

"Something just happened right now. A mad man just dashed me ₦200. I'm in this local bar in my area. This mad man walked in and gave me ₦200. I asked him why? He said 'I just wan dash you'."

The man said he was afraid to touch the money as he left it lying on the table seen in a photo he shared. He wrote:

"Fear de catch me to take am."

Twitter users react

But in his comment on the tweet, @Donhollar encouraged him to take the money, saying it was a good omen:

"You about to become the next billionaire in Nigeria.. use your own cash and buy food and water for the guy. No fear."

Another comment by @BennyUmoren also encouraged the man to take the money:

"Take it, it will open money doors to you. Mad people see beyond what you can think o."

In response, the man who received the monetary gift said he had also given the mentally challenged man money severally, making some people think it could be a payback time. @RadicalYouthMan wrote in the comment section of his own tweet:

"Eh... So I should buy him food and water? He wanted to ask me if I was the one selling the beer. That he wanted to buy. I tell am say no. He then went. But he is the regular mad guy around the area. I've given him money severally."

