A lady in Ghana was heavily pregnant when it emerged that she needed blood transfusion very urgently

Famous Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea, announced the development on social media

A benevolent police officer, Ewurama Police, along with another lady, Abena Sakyibia Amoah came to her rescue

Ewurama Police, a gospel musician and police officer, together with Abena Sakyibia Amoah donated blood to save the life of a pregnant woman who was in urgent need of one.

Popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, who championed the donation exercise through the famous Facebook Group Tell It All, gave updates on the entire process online.

Ghanaian Policewoman and Friend who Donated Blood to save Pregnant Woman Photo credit: Nana Tea; Ewurama Police

Source: Facebook

The new mum hails her donors

After receiving the donation, the woman expressed much gratitude as she was able to go through the delivery process safely without any complications.

"Please can you tell these lovely people that I have the blood please. People are still calling. These two ladies did what I never thought of. God richly bless them. Indeed they understand the pain of a woman. I'll never forget this their kindness till the end of time," she is quoted to have said.

One of the donors, Ewurama Police told a trusted Ghanaian news outlet Yen that she was inspired to embark on the exercise because she is a mother who has been in the shoes of the pregnant lady previously.

"Am a mother and I have been in her situation before.it was people who also donated for me so I feel happy given it back to a needy," she said.

Netizens react

Mornaah Jeremiah commented:

"God bless you all for reaching out to her. Your generation will benefit from this gesture. We pray that none of u ever come across preeclampsia in your pregnancies."

Awo Serwaah indicated:

"Ewurama police and Abena sakyibia, May the almighty God bless you both in all you do. You shall never lack in this life. God will uplift you beyond measure. Dumbfounding testimonies, God will surprise you both with."

Perpetual Opong stated:

"God richly bless them and bless Ebenezer Laweh Kwesi Rock and Barima Akwasi Boakye who also came through for me when I needed help. Such people are priceless."

