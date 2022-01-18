An older lady took to social media to make it clear that age is only a number, and to remind people not to give it negative power

The 54-year-old woman wears her age like an invisibility cloak and made it clear her time has just begun

People were tripping over the woman’s beauty and undeniable boss babe vibes, some even young men wanted to date her

This lady is ageing like a fine wine! Taking to social media with some saucy snaps, this 54-year-old firecracker left jaws gaping.

Age is just a number. You will only be and feel old if you let the number define you. Take charge of your journey and do not let something like age stop you from doing your thing.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old hawt boss babe who oozes confidence. Image: Twitter / @Rrochelle_stan

Source: Twitter

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old ageless beauty. Sharing some hawt snaps online, she made it clear that her journey is only beginning!

“No longer chasing the dream, I’m living it and just getting started.”

People sweat over the saucy older woman

Everyone loves a confident lady, even more so when they are older and can flaunt it better than a 20 something.

People flocked to the comment section to bask in her boss babe vibes and to swoon over her effortless looks. Young men were lining up to ask this looker on a date!

Take a look at some of the comments

@McodeHtg said:

“Imaging having you as my sugar mommy.”

@emeribe_paul said:

“At what age sexy grandma.”

@dohnani_kofi said:

@Martel363Chan said:

@angamjuniorr said:

