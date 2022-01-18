A viral video of a cute toddler dressed in various stylish outfits is doing the rounds on social media

The clip was posted by the girl’s mother on TikTok has gained a lot of traction as it sits at over 788 000 likes

Judging by the post’s caption it seems the mom has received some criticism on how she dresses her daughter but many users are fans

A fashion forward mommy @Mrswilson took to social media to post a video of her adorable baby girl dressed in different stylish outfits and online users are loving it.

A mother shared a video of how she chooses to dress her daughter in stylish outfits. Image: @Mrswilson /TikTok

Source: UGC

The cute clip was posted on TikTok and has over 788 000 likes. Judging by the post it appears @Mrswilson has been met with some naysayers on how she chooses to dress her daughter. Pushing through the unnecessary negativity, however, she captioned the post:

“For the last time, I have all kind of clothes in my daughter’s closet, so if I’m going somewhere with her, I play around and dress her nicely that’s all and stop expecting all children to dress the same.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The beautiful baby girl had users beaming and taking fashion notes. Here are some of their comments on the viral video:

Tiffany commented:

“This little girl is the flyest most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen!! Mamma you’re doing great. Keep her looking adorable.”

Morganne Jordan said:

“Keep doing you mama, she looks so cute.”

Memm375 wrote:

“That child is happy, healthy and loved and she gorgeous.”

Necole Cross said:

“Man this baby dress better than me. Slay baby girl.”

serrenasando35 responded:

“Is it normal to be jealous of a baby’s wardrobe? I would wear all those fits lol.”

SandraYzaguirreHinojos said:

“I just had my daughter and have bought her similar outfits. So adorable!! Love.”

user5755804021710 replied:

“Baby girl is Gaaaaawgeous!! I'm Loving all of her outfits!! Yaaaaaasssss serve Baby!”

Renee Casey37 reacted:

“The bow is so beautiful. A beautiful complement to her outfit.”

MemeMarie reacted:

“Her child her choice. Move along folks!”

ellanoliaherron

“She’s beautiful. You're doing very well mommie.”

Baby ate chicken wing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby sitting in a bouncer as he fed amazed many people online in a viral video. He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it.

In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth.

A caption layered on the video read:

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

Source: Legit.ng