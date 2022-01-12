A Nigerian lady, Marline Oluchi, has taken to social media to celebrate finally completing her father's house

According to her, the house had been in an incomplete state for years because a health challenge forced her dad to stop working and move to the village

The hardworking lady stated that she completed the house which has 6 rooms in 2021 after saving up enough money

A goal actualized usually warms the heart and a lady has, in that excitement, celebrated completing her father's house with her savings.

The young Nigerian identified as Marline Oluchi shared on Facebook before and after snaps of the house which has 6 rooms in it.

The lady saved up hard to complete the house Photo Credit: Marline Oluchi

Source: Facebook

Her father's health challenge stalled completion of the house

In a lengthy read, the hardworking lady explained that her father had actually started building the house but couldn't continue as a health challenge forced him to quit work and relocate to the village.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He consequently moved into the uncompleted house like that, an act that left Marline who was rounding off her university programme worried.

Describing the state of the house at that time, she said it was:

''... partly zinced, but no ceiling, so, you can practically see the sky when you’re inside. Things crawl into the house from the open zinc.

''When people are burning farms during the dry season around us, all the smoke and burning flakes flow into our house through the open ceiling. Every flying thing comes into that house. It was basically living outside with a barricade.''

Owing to the uncompleted state of the house, she had on two occasions witnessed thieves crawl into their house at night.

''Twice, someone has crawled into the house at night when I visited and stolen our phones. Even my laptop sef. People crawl and steal off things. We just had luck that we didn’t even have much property worth stealing.''

She carried the family's responsibilities on her young shoulders

Marline said that while being burdened with her desire to get the house completed each year, she took on the responsibility of a breadwinner.

Though not easy, the hardworking lady saw two of her siblings through school. She had also been holding down and meeting her dad's household's needs for years.

''I’m in my 20’s and I’ve seen myself through school (with some help), seen two of my siblings through the university (the second just graduated and I’m not owing a dime), taken care of both my household and my dad’s household monthly for years now and held the family down. Now, I’ve completed my dad’s house and I feel complete.

''All that is left is for our last born to finally get his admission and finish school. My work will be complete,'' she said.

From time to time, she sent her dad cash for building materials and eventually wrapped things up with the completion of the house in 2021.

Nigerians hail the hardworking lady on her feat

Adaora Scholastica wrote:

"Congratulations Nne.

"You just inspired me.. I pray for a good job and for things to be better .. so I can complete my dad’s building.. so he can live in a better place."

Hassan Adebukola Daffodil stated:

"This is awesome, may God bless you more and may Dad live long to enjoy the fruit of his labor. Congrats."

Damola Paul opined:

"You are a treasure to your family. May God continue to protect you, and reward your love for your father and siblings. I know your joy alone is enough reward, but I pray God blessed you abundantly with every good thing.... Whoever says female children are worthless should have the opportunity to meet you."

Ijeoma Henrietta remarked:

"Congratulations. You are a force to reckon with. You starve off yourself the good life to be able to raise a home for your loved ones. Kudos to you. You are an inspiration."

Lady fulfills vow to build mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had used her salary to build her mum a house.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, October 6, the woman said that when she was in secondary school, she promised herself that she would build a house for her mother. At that time, they were living in a family member’s home.

Martha stated that she was depressed when after finishing college, she could not get where to work. With prayers and faith, Toyota Forklift called her for an interview and her life turned around.

Source: Legit.ng