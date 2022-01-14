McSolomon Kwame Bechayenimoh Appiah graduated from the University of Education, Winneba, where he earned a first-class

After several attempts to land a job failed to yield a positive result, he resorted to selling secondhand clothes

The 33-year-old man appealed for kind-hearted people to secure a job to help his deprived situation around

Despite being born to deprived parentage, McSolomon Kwame Bechayenimoh Appiah has defeated mountains of hurdles to achieve an education.

He resolved to break the cycle of extreme poverty that impeded some of his family members from accessing education despite the financial challenge.

The native of Tepa in the Ahafo Ano South Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region of Ghana began his early education at Onwe-Nkwanta M/A Primary School near Tepa and subsequently attended junior high school at Tepa R/C JHS.

A determined mind

Although Appiah was older than many of his mates, he did not allow the age gap to discourage him from focusing on his goal.

At 20, he completed senior high school before heading to the University of Education, Winneba, where he obtained a first-class degree in Bsc Management Education at age 24.

New challenge

Despite the progress, he had other hurdles to overcome, including secure employment to start life. Appiah told a trusted Ghanaian news media Yen.gh that he had not secured a job after graduating in 2019.

''I have been jobless since 2019. I have made several attempts, but none yielded a positive result.

The 33-year-old graduate had to resort to selling secondhand clothes to make ends meet.

''I go for used clothes from a supplier and, after selling, I keep the profit and send bulk money to my supplier,'' he said.

Appiah bemoaned the painstaking struggle with trekking for days to earn a weekly profit of GH200 (N13k) or less. He appealed for help from kind-hearted individuals to assist him with securing a job.

''The profit margin is low, and you end up using what you made to treat yourself; I fall sick from walking days under the scorching sun.

''It's not easy. I need a job to earn income to invest in the business,'' Appiah said.

Call McSolomon Kwame Bechayenimoh Appiah on 024 255 8999 to help him secure a job.

