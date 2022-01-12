A video of a father and his kid engaging in a silly game has generated reactions among social media users

Blindfolded, the man chose food items he wanted to be blended without knowing what he picked were quite unusual

When his eyes were opened and he drank the smoothie made from the items, he spat it out in fury

A viral video of a father and son playing an unusual game has generated massive reactions on the internet.

During the game, the dad was blindfolded and seated in front of a blender. The son who stood behind him held up different food items on both hands for the man to pick.

The kid blended everything his father picked without minding the taste. Photo source: Tik Tok/@flybebe1981

Source: UGC

What a horrible combination

Each food item the man selected was placed in the blender. The father chose things like fresh raw fish, tomato, juice, watermelon, among others that made for a horrible combination.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

After the son had blended everything, he opened his eyes and was given the smoothie to drink. The father could not hold it down as he spat everything out.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the clip's reactions below when it was reshared by @da_moxy:

@unclebeneji asked:

"How did he blend without a cover?"

@999fkb said:

"Interesting game though, but for this hard time...Abeg I cent..."

@deborahbahi said:

"Please I need that blender first of all."

@muriminyaga said:

"all that fish died for nothing."

@jay_starbwoy7 said:

"My stomach too weak for this game."

@Krissypearlie said:

"No ,I salute the man's trust, though. Can't be me.""

Daughter plays a prank on dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kid played a very funny prank on her dad and many people could not stop talking about how mischievous children could be.

In a video shared by @olorisupergal on Instagram, a girl went to where her dad placed his iPhone. She removed the case and kept the device safe out of sight.

Afterwards, she woke her dad up, and threw the case inside the water, making him think it was the actual phone. The man screamed and jumped inside the pool to save it.

Source: Legit.ng