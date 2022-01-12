A nice wife went all out to make her husband happy on a Christmas morning as she decided to unveil a big surprise

A wife identified as Amy Green pulled off a sweet surprise on her husband on Christmas day, 2021. She went all out to make him happy by buying him a brand new Mustang.

The huge Christmas gift warmed the heart of her 45-year-old husband, Jimmy Green who could not hold his joy when he discovered the gift.

Jimmy Green in his new car. Photo credit: Mail Online.

The wife, Amy, allowed her husband to discover the nice surprise in the most romantic way possible. She had it all planned out. She paid for the 2009 45th Anniversary edition Mustang GT and had it parked in their neighbour's garage.

Thereafter, she hid the keys to the new car in her husband's stocking. The wife said:

"There have been Christmases where [Jimmy] went without anything and worked two or three jobs just so our daughter could have an amazing Christmas. So this was just my way of showing him we love him so much."

When he received the gift on Christmas morning, Jimmy's joy knew no bounds. He said in the story shared by Daily Mail:

"I don't even know what to do. I was so shocked. My wife started to give me this nice little speech and she couldn't even finish and started crying. She told me to go to my stocking, and then my daughter started crying and I had no idea why they were crying. So I got teary-eyed, and checking my stocking, I found the keys. It was the most amazing surprise. I honestly don't think I have even processed it yet – it has been absolutely the most amazing experience."

