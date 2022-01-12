For Joseph Kamotho and Mary Wanjiru, their journey of "together forever" began in childhood, just that they did not see it back then

Apart from attending the same schools and graduating with similar degrees from the same university, they fell in love and have been married for eight years

Their bond has remained strong through the years and they've been blessed with a son and daughter

Joseph Kamotho and Mary Wanjiru are from the same village, went to the same primary and secondary school, and graduated with the same degree from the same university.

Initially, Kamotho would depend on campus trips to take Wanjiru on dates (l). These days they can afford it on their own (r). Photos: Joseph Kamotho.

Source: UGC

If that is not the true representation of sticking together through thick and thin, then what else is?

How they met

The story of Kamotho and Wanjiru begins in a small locality of Lanet in Nakuru county where the two met as childhood friends and became tight.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Apart from bumping into each other around the village, they spent the better part of their earlier years in the same primary and secondary schools.

Throughout the period, both retained a normal friendship without any signs that embers of love would flare a few years later.

In September 2008, there was an interesting coincidence when Wanjiru was enrolled into Egerton University where her childhood friend was already in third year.

Campus love

Kamotho says the two hit it running immediately she joined the institution, so much that most of the students thought her real name was Mary Kamotho.

"Initially we just continued being friends, then I happened to be part of the team doing orientation to First Year students and our chemistry connected right from that day," he disclosed.

With his tongue in the cheek, Kamotho admits that he had been eagerly waiting for that lady from his village as he had got wind of her coming to the same institution.

Apart from spending most of the time together and reminiscing about their childhood memories, the pair also pursued the same course; Bachelor of Business and Management.

"On many occasions, I would sneak Wanjiru into our academic trips so that she remained by my side on the sponsored vacations," he reminisced.

Married for 8 years

They officially started dating in March 2009, a relationship that has culminated in a marriage of eight years, as well as an eight-year-old son and a daughter aged four.

He admits that as much as marriage has been the best thing for them, they are a normal couple who experiences conflicts but they view them as part of the bonding process.

"Learning to cleave with a life partner is more of a marathon, not a sprint. We're best friends, first line of defense, we've seen each other grow in diverse areas of life, career and personal interests and look forward to do more life together," he said.

Apart from the undying love for each other, Kamotho revealed that Wanjiru's personality complements him as he is more of an extrovert while she has a cool demeanor.

Still gives her sleepless nights

He also disclosed that growing up, Wanjiru was a dedicated Christian who served with him in various capacities in the campus CU.

"Besides her gorgeous looks, she is also smart intellectually (scored 1st Class Honours). I guess she gave me (still gives me) sleepless nights as TUKO.co.ke always puts it," he added with a cheeky smile.

Kamotho, who is an administrator at Kisii University also noted that the other plus is that his wife, who runs a boutique and baking business, is an excellent cook.

The couple resides in Kisii town where Kamotho operates a Menswear shop as a side hustle called JD Trendy Menswear.

"If we remain committed, love indeed wins," he concluded.

How I met my wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man Abraham Oke spoke about how he met his wife on Facebook.

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is really his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

Source: Legit.ng