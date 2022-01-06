A viral video has shown how a woman who is a talented baker manages to make cakes that look like real-life human beings

The baker who trained as an artist taught herself how to bake but she is now being celebrated for her beautiful cakes

Social media users are not getting enough of the baker, with some of them offering themselves up to be turned into cake

A woman named Tuba Geckil is receiving a lot of online attention because of the unique way she bakes her cakes. She bakes cakes that look like real-life items, animals, and human beings.

Tuba Geckil surprisingly is not a trained baker. She trained as an artist. But she started baking after her son asked her to make him a cake in the form of a car shape for his birthday. The work turned out so beautiful that many people started demanding the same type of cake from her.

Tuba Geckil with some of her works. Photo credit: Nas Daily

Tuba is now a full-time baker widely known in her native country of Turkey. Her cakes go for as small as $100 and $10,000.

She models her cakes into real-life celebrities such as footballers, musicians and politicians such as former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In a video shared on Facebook by Nas Daily, Tuba said:

"I can turn everything into cake. I really like how people react when they see my cake and that is why I love my job."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Many people who saw the video had one or two things to say about the beautiful cakes produced by Tuba. A few of the comments go as follows:

Sandra Qureshi:

"Too much like cannibalism to me. I know it's not real people but, I can't even eat anything that resembles a human."

Pauline Wong:

"I don’t understand why one makes a cake like a human, a dog, a cat and a virus. I can’t stand eating all of above even though they are just cakes. Feeling just not right!"

Maria Jose Carmona:

"Makes so much sense she being is an artist. I bake for myself and is super tasty but super ugly. Happy to see she is doing well in her business."

