A party goer was caught in a viral video doing something unusual with the food she was served at an occasion

The well-dressed woman after looking around to see if she's not being watched took the food and quickly put it in a nylon

Many people coming to the defense of the woman argued that she could be doing it to feed her children

While other guests were busy consuming the meal they were served at an event, a woman was spotted doing something different.

The woman, dressed in native attire, took her food and quickly filled in a black nylon hidden beside her feet.

The woman carried out the act with stealth Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Carrying out the act with stealth, the well-dressed woman first received her meal and made to eat it but quickly places it into the nylon as the usher left her table.

The woman looked around her to ensure no one was watching her action and resumed eating a different meal.

Her action in the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@thelolade stated:

"You can’t even shame this woman. Her kids may be starving at home. You don’t know the full story."

@angel_caily thought:

"Isn’t this normal with mothers ? Especially back then? But now people no deh mind their business camera everywhere. Nawa."

@paschalpepper remarked:

"Make una Dey mind una business abeg, because you dey alright no give you reason for to dey carry your phone dey record people."

@onome_bae_ wrote:

"Some Mothers dat do this, it’s not bcox dey don’t have food at home ooo, the children don warn her not to come back empty handed, since she no carry dem go. They will abandon d house food now n feast on Dix party jollof.

"Wen we were younger 99% of our mothers brought food back home from parties, club meeting, church etc.

"So y’all don’t think poverty wanto kill her."

Source: Legit.ng