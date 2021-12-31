A Nigerian pastor has gone online to display the huge sum of money he saved in his piggy bank in the outgoing year 2021

The video showed the man breaking the saving boxes and unpacking the folded monies in multiple denominations

The pastor said he was sharing the video to inspire people to save, saying no one is safe until they save

Little drops of water make a mighty ocean, so goes a saying. A Nigerian pastor has proved this saying through a large amount of money he was able to save in 2021 just by consistently dropping little sums into a box.

In a viral video, the man was seen alongside two other men breaking five boxes popularly called piggy bank. After breaking the boxes, the men were seen counting the folded monies which came in multiple denominations.

At the end of the count, the proud pastor announced that he has been able to save the sum of N1,950,000 in the outgoing year 2021. The pastor said:

"I want you to share this and inspire somebody. Start saving money. You are not safe until you save."

Nigerians share mixed reactions

Many social media users who commented on the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja praised the man for his consistency. A sample of some of the comments read as follows:

"Savings is good o. You all try it 2022."

"One of my next year project....abeg who get carpenter number."

"But Na who get money dey put 1k sha."

"Inspire someone you say? Sir I don’t have a church oh."

See the inspiring video below:

Na who get money dey save

In a similar story previously reported by Legit.ng, many Nigerians who reacted said one can only save when there is more than enough.

In the story, a man was said to have saved large sums of money in the year 2021. Many Nigerians were however amazed by his dedication.

According to the reactions, people who can barely feed themselves cannot be talking about saving money.

Some of those who commented also promised to copy the style and try to save some money in the incoming year 2022.

