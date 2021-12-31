A man decided to stop drinking alcohol and be saving the money he would have used on it in a piggy bank

It is now the end of 2021 and he decided to break the piggy bank to reveal a big amount of money that would have gone into beer

Many people on the internet praised him for being true to himself and his decision to quit a habit he considered financially harmful

Alcoholism costs money and puts holes in the pockets. A man has realised this fact and decided to quit drinking beer.

This wise decision of his has saved him a lot of money as can be seen in a video shared online.

The man showed off the large ward of Naira notes which he said he would have used to drink beer if he still drank. According to the man, he saved the money anytime he wanted to drink, resulting in his piggy bank recording large savings.

He said in an interesting video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja:

"Instead of drinking beer, so I decided to save this up. I decided to save up this from drinking beer o!"

Internet users react

@officialbisola_:

"Someone should tag him, wanna pray for him for more blessings. Can i be his friend for January? Can someone tag him?"

@chiamaka.u_b_a:

"My own na mineral and Shawarma money I go save next year."

@nwachinmereijaya:

"Use it and buy car. Or build church or travel abroad."

@slimstarboy:

"Your voice no sound like person wey dey like beer."

@aremonike

"Na lie dis man Dey lie …. Abeg make we Dey drink our beer."

See the video below:

Nigerian man shows off the money he saved since January

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, another Nigerian shared a video of how much he was able to save in his piggy bank since January 2021.

The man was seen in a viral video celebrating his consistency as the year 2021 winds down.

The man showed a small amount of money he saved. Nonetheless, he still encouraged people to cultivate the habit of saving for rainy days.

