An evangelist has stirred heated arguments on social media after preaching against the celebration of Christmas

The woman said that the bible does not support it and there is no backing that Jesus Christ was born on the day

Nigerians online found her submission quite controversial as they wondered why she is trying to force her belief on people

A video shared by @instablog9ja has shown the moment a Nigerian evangelist went into full blow sermon at an ATM stand after someone wished her a Merry Christmas.

Speaking about her faith, the woman said that there is no place in the bible where Christmas was celebrated, calling it a pagan event.

Many people in the ATM queue were surprised by her submission. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Bible does not support Christmas

She went further to say that the event has become an avenue for many to do all manner of ungodly things.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The evangelist stated that there is no place in the bible where it was written that Jesus Christ was born on Christmas Day.

When people on the queue voiced their disagreement, the cleric stood her ground, saying there is nothing godly about the celebration.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 3,000 comments and more than 50,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

mcmakopolo1 said:

"The recording is staged but she is a great content creator."

just.chelsea_ said:

"No be by force to wish merry Christmas now."

_kleopatrus said:

"Evangelist dey wear kimar? Enlighten me abeg."

jollypapa1 said:

"Abeg ATM dey for bible."

hardewunmii__ said:

"Na small thing Dey vex person wey no get Christmas cloth ooo."

amarachiie said:

"Trouble Dey quiet Emeka go find am."

Stop speaking phonetics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same Nigerian cleric went online to speak about the dream that she had. In two videos, the woman narrated her dream.

The woman said she saw many people in her dream twisting their tongues to imitate the way white people talk.

She stated that she had a strong rebuke telling them that what they are doing is not good. The woman cited a verse in the bible.

Source: Legit.ng