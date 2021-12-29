BBNaija season 3 star, Rico Swavey has stirred massive reactions on social media after passing a slight dig at pastors ahead of the coming year 2022

The reality star advised pastors not to make any 2022 predictions because none of them say the coming of coronavirus in the previous year

His opinion was shared by controversial OAP Daddy Freeze on Instagram and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) former housemate, Rico Swavey got everyone after giving controversial advice to pastors on social media.

Rico urged pastors not to make any prediction ahead of the upcoming year 2021 because none of them could predict the coming of coronavirus:

Rico Swavey talks on pastors predictions for 2022, Daddy Freeze reacts. Credit: @ricoswavey_official @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

"Dear pastors, pls no 2022 predictions this year abeg, None of you saw the coming of corona virus last year. Rest this year biko."

He opinion was reshared by controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze who is known for lashing out at pastors on social media.

Daddy Freeze simply captioned the post as: "Tell Them o."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the post, most of them agreed with the comments and made funny remarks about it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thurheeb88:

"Pastor that cannot give 5 straight correct scores, is that one a pastor?"

Officiallychidi:

"It will be an amazing year for all of us, Amen."

Christopatrik."

"E get one pastor like that...him no fit forsee the coming of coronavirus but for some strange reason him begin get revelation say na 5G dey cause covid wey him no fit forsee."

Jack_henrie:

"And now we got the Omarion variant that still wasn't seen **omicron"."

Devalentino_apparel_print:

"Some will still talk nonsense wey God no send them.... Let's bet it, they will start on the 31th of this month."

Source: Legit.ng