Like every profession anywhere in the world, there are always two types of employees, the good and the bad.

However and quite sadly, in some professions, the infamous activities of the few bad eggs help in giving hasty outsiders a biased picture of all the personnel in that area, this is the case of the Nigerian Police Force.

One covered the school fees of 19 SS3 students Photo Credit: Celestina Nwankwo, LinkedIn/Joel Nwokeoma

Source: Facebook

Quite commendably, some police officers have with their selfless gestures and kind deeds to ordinary citizens redeemed this image, leaving many surprised in the process.

Legit.ng spotlights 4 of these angel-like officers of the law who not only put their lives on the line in the discharge of their duties but have let love lead them.

1. Female police officer pays school fees for students

Faith Okwuego Ejoh, a Nigerian policewoman earned the admiration of social media users after news broke out of how she single-handedly paid the school fees of 19 students in Delta State.

Reacting to the policewoman's kind deed, a journalist who shared the story on social media praised her saying:

"She is a great woman with heart of Gold. Join me in celebrating this amazing change agent from unusual quarters. You too can make a little difference in your little corner. The way to kill darkness is to light a little candle around you.”

2. Female police officer saves the life of young man shot by thieves and left for dead

A Nigerian man, Ajabor Friday, was given another chance at living after being saved by a policewoman identified as CSP Celestina Nwankwo Kalu.

Legit.ng had reported how the young man was shot by thieves and left for dead when the policewoman came to his rescue like an angel.

The CSP didn't only ensure he got adequate treatment but footed the bills which amounted to over N400k despite not having any prior relationship with the gunshot victim.

3. Male police officer gives keke driver and his passengers wads of cash for Christmas

A day before Christmas, a video surfaced on social media capturing the heartwarming moment a male police officer gifted a keke driver and all his passengers cash.

The unidentified kind-hearted officer had first stopped the driver and examined his particulars before surprising the man with a kind gesture.

The passengers and the keke driver were stunned by the officer's gesture that they couldn't utter a word.

4. Male police officer shares bags of rice to women and a keke driver

An unidentified male police officer treated commuters to a Boxing Day surprise by gifting them bags of rice.

In an adorable video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, he first interacted with a keke driver and the women who were his passengers before going to his car boot and returning with bags of rice.

The stunned beneficiaries showered prayers on the officer in appreciation.

Policeman enrolls 2 neglected kids in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind policeman had enrolled 2 neglected kids in school.

The story which was shared on the South African Police Service page on Facebook read in part:

"In September 2020 an anonymous report was made to the police of three children aged 2, 8, and 11 years roaming the streets of Jan Kempdorp alone at midnight. Police followed up and found the children malnourished and physically abused.

"The mother was arrested and appeared in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate’s Court and was released on a warning and the children were removed from her care. It was also discovered that the children did not attend school for two consecutive years."

Source: Legit.ng