A group of siblings have gone viral online after they showed off their moves to the 2021 hit, Nkao Tempela

The siblings stood in different areas as they performed the signature dance move that goes along with the challenge to the song

The 22-second clip quickly went viral on Twitter as South Africans shared how much they enjoyed the video and the energy of the bunch

@Vhasetha_MRT and those closest to him joined in on the Nkao Tempela challenge. He shared a 22-second clip of him and his brothers and sisters showing off their moves to Chicco, Mellow & Sleazy's hit song.

The video starts with all of them doing their own moves before the chorus of the song hits. They then start performing the signature dance move that goes along with the music - a hand movement that starts at the top of the body and goes down to just above the knee.

A video of a group of siblings dancing to 'Nkao Tempela' has created a whole festive mood online. Image: @Vhasetha_MRT

Source: Twitter

The clip, which has over 9 000 views, jumps to the siblings standing in different areas as they bust out the famous dance move.

Africans are living for the vibe the siblings are giving off

@NyikoRaborifi responded with:

"Whoever said legal practitioners cannot dance was totally mistaken."

@AmoSephiri16 said:

"You're so cool."

@CITYTHEROB1 shared:

"You guys made my day."

@ThatArkLady1 simply wrote:

"Lit."

@Nellicent1 tweeted:

"I am loving this challenge."

@Tendi3_ST tried to figure out how the siblings knew each other:

"Ok. Mara one person there doesn’t have bae."

